Skill Up’s Summer Game Fest Game of the Show – VGC Podcast

Skill Up and MobileGamer.biz editor Neil Long joins the VGC Podcast for our last broadcast from LA.

On this episode, which was recorded on Sunday, June 8, we recount everything we played at Summer Game Fest, and share some of our favourites.

In the second half, we’re joined by Neil Long from MobileGamer.biz to chat about the old days of E3, and more.

