Skate’s early access release window has been narrowed down

EA has narrowed down the launch window for its upcoming Skate reboot.

In April the publisher reiterated that Skate would be released in early access form at some point in 2025.

However, it has now narrowed this down to Summer 2025, adding: “Yes, just months away now.”

Before this, the game will get its “biggest playtest update” on July 2, with players still able to register as a Skate Insider to take part.

According to the game’s developer Full Circle, everyone who registers as a Skate Insider before registration closes on June 27 will be invited to the next playtest, with invitations coming in waves.

The next playtest, which will update the game to version 0.27, is “packed with upgrades, changes, fixes, and performance improvements” according to Full Circle. This includes:

More environmental content, signage, foliage and graffiti

More than 3x the number of pedestrians and around 5x the number of vehicles

Improved lighting and shadows, and updated textures

Presentation improvements

An increase in the maximum number of players in a server to 150

More missions and more than 140 challenges

A streamlined opening and tutorial section

More character customisation options

In April, Full Circle confirmed that Skate will require a permanent online connection and won’t be playable offline, citing the game’s evolving city as the reason for this.

Addressing whether the game supports offline play, the studio said: “The simple answer – No. The game and city are designed to be a living, breathing massively multiplayer skateboarding sandbox that is always online and always evolving.

“You’ll see bigger things evolve, like changes to the city over time, as well as smaller things, like live events and other in-game activities. In order to deliver on our vision of a skateboarding world, the game will always require a live connection. That is probably not much of a surprise if you’ve been in our playtest.”