Skate’s Early Access date has finally been confirmed

EA and developer Full Circle have finally announced the Early Access date for Skate.

The fourth game in the Skate series, and the first new release in 15 years, will enter Early Access on September 16.

“We are so hyped to announce that Skate will release in Early Access September 16th, 2025,” the game’s official X account said. “See you in San Vansterdam!”

We are so hyped to announce that skate. will release in Early Access September 16th, 2025. See you in San Vansterdam! đź›ą pic.twitter.com/3tR3onovwb â€” skate. (@skate) August 26, 2025

Earlier this month Full Circle said the game’s first season of content will start shortly after the game enters Early Access.

â€śYes, Skate will have seasons and seasonal content,â€ť the studio wrote in the latest edition of its official blog, The Grind. â€śThe world, game features, in-game events, and even the soundtracks will be updated to celebrate each season.â€ť

Each season in Skate will last around three months, with each season featuring a Skate Pass with paid and free tiers.

In April, Full Circle confirmed that Skate will require a permanent online connection and wonâ€™t be playable offline, citing the gameâ€™s evolving city as the reason for this.

Addressing whether the game supports offline play, the studio said: â€śThe simple answer â€“ No. The game and city are designed to be a living, breathing massively multiplayer skateboarding sandbox that is always online and always evolving.

â€śYouâ€™ll see bigger things evolve, like changes to the city over time, as well as smaller things, like live events and other in-game activities. In order to deliver on our vision of a skateboarding world, the game will always require a live connection. That is probably not much of a surprise if youâ€™ve been in our playtest.â€ť