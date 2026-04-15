Skate is adding a limited time Nike SB pop-up event until May

A Nike SB pop-up event has been added to Skate, featuring new customisation items and the ability to skate at night.

The new collaboration brings a series of new challenges named after historic Nike SB skate videos, custom tasks, and exclusive cosmetics. Completing these challenges will reward players with new cosmetics, including Nike SB Dunk High shoes and Nike SB Logo Sock accessories.

As part of the new event, players will be able to skate at night for the first time in Skate. A new Nike SB-themed area in the Isle of Grom, which debuted in Season 3, will be available to players as part of the season.

Grom at Night will be available to all players during the event, however following the conclusion of the event on May 5, players will either have to have the Skate Premium Pass or a 24-hour San Van Water Taxi pass to access the area.

“Nike SB has been an institution in skateboarding for more than 25 years,” said Deepa Sen, Senior director of global brand management, Electronic Arts.

“Bringing Nike SB’s rich history into our game is another step toward making Skate feel as true to real skating as we can for players.”

The third season of Skate will kick off in June and will feature new items, locations, and more inspired by 1970s skating culture. Season 3 will begin on June 2, at which point, the ability to skate at night will be removed.

In February, Skate developer Full Circle suffered a round of layoffs.