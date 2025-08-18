Skate developer says its soundtrack will change with each new season of content

The developer of Skate has shed more light on the game’s live service content, including the addition of a constantly updating soundtrack.

The fourth game in the Skate series is set to release in Early Access by the end of the summer, and developer Full Circle says the first season will start shortly after this.

“Yes, Skate will have seasons and seasonal content,” the studio wrote in the latest edition of its official blog, The Grind. “The world, game features, in-game events, and even the soundtracks will be updated to celebrate each season.”

According to Full Circle, each season in Skate will last around three months, with each season adding “new cosmetics and customization items, more music and more to do”.

“We will have a Skate Pass with a paid and free track with various rewards, Seasonal Challenges, and activities to keep you on your board,” the studio added.

Soundtracks are a key component of skating games, so the idea of a soundtrack that will continue to evolve as the game does may be of interest to players.

It also theoretically solves the problem of licensed music being used in a game that – if successful – could be a live service title for many years, because it gives EA and Full Circle a way to naturally phase out songs and replace them with new ones when their licenses are set to expire.

In April, Full Circle confirmed that Skate will require a permanent online connection and won’t be playable offline, citing the game’s evolving city as the reason for this.

Addressing whether the game supports offline play, the studio said: “The simple answer – No. The game and city are designed to be a living, breathing massively multiplayer skateboarding sandbox that is always online and always evolving.

“You’ll see bigger things evolve, like changes to the city over time, as well as smaller things, like live events and other in-game activities. In order to deliver on our vision of a skateboarding world, the game will always require a live connection. That is probably not much of a surprise if you’ve been in our playtest.”