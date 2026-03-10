Six of March’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles have leaked, including Madden NFL 26 and Persona 5 Royal

Six of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month have been leaked ahead of their official reveal.

Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, has revealed a variety of games set to be added to the Game Catalog on the PlayStation Plus service.

Game Catalog offers a rotating selection of games for PlayStation Plus members on the Extra and Premium tiers, who can play the games for as long as they like as long as they remain subscribed, and as long as the games remain available in the Game Catalog.

According to billbil-kun, the major big additions this month include Madden NFL 26 (PS5), the 36th edition of EA Sports‘ long-running American football series, which was released in August 2025.

It will be joined by Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5), the critically acclaimed third-person shooter released in September 2024.

Also arriving is Persona 5 Royal (PS4 & PS5), Sega and Atlus‘s enhanced version of Persona 5. The Royal edition adds new characters, a new palace, a new area of the city to explore, new plot points, new music and a playable third semester.

The insider also stated that Metal Eden (PS5), The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (PS5) and Astroneer (PS4) will be coming to the service.

They also claimed there will be a single game added to the Classics Catalog this month – PSP fighting game Tekken Dark Resurrection.

It’s believed that all these games will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on March 17, with an official announcement by Sony – along with any other games not ‘confirmed’ in this leak – expected on Wednesday, March 11.