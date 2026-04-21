Single-player spin-off Splatoon Raiders comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this summer

Nintendo has confirmed the release date for the upcoming single-player Splatoon spin-off, Splatoon Raiders.

The game, which was announced last year, is due to be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23.

In Splatoon Raiders, players take on the role of a mechanic, “embarking on a high-stakes adventure across the mysterious Spirhalite Islands.”

Players will meet returning characters Frye, Shiver, and Big Man, a trio of “swashbuckling musicians who make up the splat-tacular band Deep Cut.”

Additionally, the game supports joining up to three other players online or via a local wireless connection.

“Customise your appearance and your loadout and get ready to raid the islands for treasure,” a synopsis for the game reads. “Using a variety of mechanical gadgets and ink-splattering weapons, splat scores of enemies called Salmonids, conquer raids and salvage loot on your journey through the one-of-a-kind Splatoon universe.”

New Amiibo featuring the trio in their new looks from Splatoon Raiders will also be released alongside the game on July 23.

Nintendo has released a new trailer and 20 new screenshots for the upcoming game.

Splatoon Raiders is the fourth game in the series, which began in 2015. Starting out on the Wii U, the franchise became massively popular over the following decade, comfortably joining Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Pikmin as one of Nintendo’s most marketed franchises.

The game has especially enjoyed popularity in Japan, which many attribute to the game’s style, as well as the player customisation options which are inspired by Japanese fashion.

July is shaping up to be a busy month for Nintendo fans. Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that Rhythm Heaven Groove will be announced for Nintendo Switch on July 2.