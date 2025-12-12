Singer Lenny Kravitz will play a villain in 007 First Light

007 First Light will star singer Lenny Kravitz as a villain, IO Interactive has revealed.

The Are You Gonna Go My Way, Fly Away, American Woman and It Ain’t Over ’til it’s Over singer will play Bawma, a notorious criminal.

“He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own Kingdom of Aleph,” IO’s description of Kravitz’s character reads.

“Introducing Bawma, the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who’s as charismatic as he is unpredictable.”

Although Kravitz is best known for his music career, he’s also made appearances in supporting roles in a number of movies including The Hunger Games, Previous and Shotgun Wedding.

“I am sometimes asked ‘Bawma, how is it that you hear every whisper in every corner?'” Kravitz says in the reveal trailer.

“And I answer, I have built Aleph with my will, my blood, my whole self. This city is an extension of my being, my body. But today it became infected.”

007 First Light is set for release on March 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

The game – which is being framed as an origin story – will star Patrick Gibson as an inexperienced 26-year-old Bond, as he takes on an MI6 mission which will grant him 00 status if he’s successful.

It will also star Gemma Chan – star of Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians and Sherlock – as Dr Selina Tan, a “a brilliant and passionate academic with a background in psychology and game theory whose role at MI6 is critical in Bond’s journey to earning the 00 status in 007 First Light”.

Last month it was revealed that Bond will once again drive an Aston Martin in the game – in this case, it will be an Aston Martin Valhalla, but players will have to “earn” the ability to drive it.