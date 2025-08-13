Sims rival InZOI is coming to PS5 next year

The Sims challenger InZOI is coming to PlayStation 5 next year, publisher Krafton has announced.

The popular South Korean life sim was released on PC in early access in March, and sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.

Krafton now says it plans to “broaden its platform reach” by bringing the game to PS5 in the first half of 2026.

According to the publisher, the PS5 version “will retain all of the key systems and features that define the PC experience, reworked for console controls and performance to ensure a seamless and intuitive gameplay experience”.

The game is also coming to Mac next week, arriving on the Mac App Store on August 20. This coincides with the release of the game’s first DLC pack, Island Getaway.

The work of South Korean developer InZOI Studio, InZOI is a take on The Sims which offers more realistic graphics and a wide range of customisation options.

While many of the game’s mechanics will be familiar to players of EA‘s series, the game’s focus is on giving the player more tools to create their own characters, objects and other elements.

Players can import their own textures for many of the surfaces of the game, and can use its AI tools to convert photos they’ve taken into real-life objects.

The game also allows players to upload videos of themselves or other people performing motions, then uses generative AI to turn those motions into animations for the in-game characters. Players can then upload their creations to Canvas, InZOI’s in-game sharing platform.

VGC’s InZOI review in progress said the game was “some real competition” for The Sims, praising its realism.

“InZOI is a wonderfully detailed challenger to The Sims with extensive customisation options and some surprisingly original ideas, such as being able to create objects from photos,” we wrote.

“With a bit more personality and structure it could be a serious contender for the top spot, but at this Early Access stage it’s instead a worthwhile alternative to EA’s series.”