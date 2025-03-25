Sims rival InZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam

InZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam.

According to information on SteamDB and Steam’s own data, the South Korean developed Sims challenger has topped Steam‘s wishlist charts (as spotted by 80Lv).

As the game’s Early Access release on March 28 nears, it’s seen a surge in popularity, causing it to overtake the previous most wishlisted game, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

The game has also been followed on Steam by more than 50,000 followers in the past week, bringing its total to around 240,000.

The work of South Korean developer InZOI Studio, InZoi is a take on The Sims which promises realistic graphics and a wide range of customisation options.

While many of the game’s mechanics will be familiar to players of EA‘s series, the game’s focus is on giving the player more tools to create their own characters, objects and other elements.

Players can import their own textures for many of the surfaces of the game, and can use its AI tools to convert photos they’ve taken into real-life objects.

For example, when we played the game for review, we took a single photo of a Tom Nook Build-a-Bear plush and InZOI turned it into an object that could be placed in the house.

The game also allows players to upload videos of themselves or other people performing motions, then uses generative AI to turn those motions into animations for the in-game characters.

Players can also upload their creations to Canvas, InZOI’s in-game sharing platform.

VGC’s InZOI review in progress said the game was “some real competition” for The Sims, praising its realism.

“InZOI is a wonderfully detailed challenger to The Sims with extensive customisation options and some surprisingly original ideas, such as being able to create objects from photos,” we wrote. “With a bit more personality and structure it could be a serious contender for the top spot, but at this Early Access stage it’s instead a worthwhile alternative to EA’s series.”