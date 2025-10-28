Simogo reveals 7-game collection for Switch and PC, confirms Sayonara Wild Hearts for Switch 2

Simogo Legacy Collection will include Device 6, Year Walk, and more

Acclaimed indie studio Simogo is bringing a compilation of its first seven games, including Device 6 and Year Walk, to Nintendo consoles and PC for the first time.

Simogo Legacy Collection will release on December 2, 2025 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam for $14.99, the company announced as part of its 15th anniversary celebrations.

The compilation includes the Swedish studio’s first seven games: Kosmo Spin, Bumpy Road, Beat Sneak Bandit, Year Walk (and the Year Walk Companion), Device 6, The Sailor’s Dream, and SPL-T.

In addition, the collection includes a variety of bonus content with, including spin-off projects, music, image galleries, and playable prototypes, including:

  • Year Walk Bedtime Stories for Awful Children – E-book.
  • The Lighthouse Painting – Audio drama Podcast.
  • Music – Tracks from Simogo’s history, including previously unreleased tracks.
  • Images – Illustrations from Simogo’s archive.
  • Year Walk Prototype – Playable prototype.
  • Bumpy Road Prototype – Playable prototype.
  • Rollovski Prototype – Playable prototype.
  • The Sensational December Machine – Playable short story.

In addition to Legacy Collection, the studio announced that it has started development of Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of pop album game Sayonara Wild Hearts and puzzle mystery Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

Both games are planned to be released for Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2026 by publisher Annapurna Interactive.

