Silksong is getting a free DLC expansion, and a Switch 2 version of Hollow Knight is in development

Hollow Knight: Silksong is getting a DLC expansion pack, which will be free to all players.

The DLC, which will be called Sea of Sorrow, will be available in 2026 according to developer Team Cherry, and will have a nautical theme.

The studio promises Sea of Sorrow will feature “new areas, bosses, tools, and more”, adding: “Hornet’s adventures continue in our nautically themed expansion, coming free for all players next year.”

Team Cherry also revealed that a Switch 2 edition of the first Hollow Knight is currently in development, offering “high frame-rate modes, higher resolutions, and many additional graphical effects”, much like the difference between the Switch and Switch 2 versions of Silksong.

Players who already own the Switch version of Hollow Knight, which released in 2018, will be able to download the Switch 2 update for free when it’s released in 2026.

To prepare for the release of the Switch 2 version of Hollow Knight, Team Cherry is updating all existing versions of the first game, adding new features and fixing some bugs.

Some of these changes have already rolled out to the Steam version of the game – including support for 21:9 and 16:10 resolutions – with the full list of tweaks listed on the game’s Steam page.

Finally, Team Cherry revealed that 7 million people have bought Hollow Knight: Silksong in the three months since its release, not counting the “millions” more who have been playing the game on Xbox Game Pass.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all the players who’ve braved Silksong’s distant and dangerous lands,” the studio said in a statement. “That’s over seven million of you who’ve purchased the game, alongside millions more playing on Xbox Game Pass.

“It’s a truly staggering number of players, more than we could have ever expected (enough to crash all of the storefronts). Watching the community grow, seeing the amazing art, the mods, the unexpected strategies, and the support between players through the game’s challenges has been hugely rewarding for us here at home.

“Your continued enthusiasm remains a massive motivator as we work towards expanding the game even further.”