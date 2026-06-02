Silent Hill: Townfall, Konami’s Scottish Silent Hill, gets a release date

Konami has announced the release date for Silent Hill: Townfall.

The game, which is developed by Scottish studio Screen Burn, will be released on September 24.

Townfall is set in a small Scottish fishing village, based on the real life village of St Monans in Fife.

“Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to ‘put things right’, encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest,” the game’s description reads.

“Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface.”

The game’s new trailer introduces Zoe, a nurse who lives in St Amelia. Zoe communicates with Simon, asking him to return to the island while also asking him what he’s doing there.

“For Simon, this is a tough question to answer – St. Amelia is not a place he recognizes, and Zoe is not someone he has encountered before,” the game’s description says.

“As with some of Screen Burn’s previous titles, we strive to design puzzles and problems for the player that intertwine with the narrative directly, often telling part of the story in their setup or solutions,” writer and director Jon McKellan said on the official PlayStation Blog.

“There are a few glimpses in the trailer, and some are more grounded and realistic than others. Solving these puzzles isn’t just a way to progress in the game, though, but rather a way to understand the situation Simon finds himself in.

“Each puzzle has been designed while writing the story, so rather than a separate, unconnected gameplay layer, they’re grounded in the world you’re exploring and contextual to it and the town’s inhabitants. It means each carries a deeper meaning or revelation within them.”