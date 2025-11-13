Silent Hill F update adds ‘Casual’ difficulty and lets players skip part of a New Game+ playthrough

Silent Hill F has received a new update which, among other things, makes the game easier and makes it quicker to play through New Game+ mode.

The version 1.10 patch is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and adds a new Action Difficulty level called Casual, designed to make combat in the game easier.

According to Konami, the Casual level will be selectable when starting a new game, but can also be selected when starting New Game+ mode, which could prove useful for players who are trying to unlock all the endings and want to get through the combat quicker.

These players are also being supported with a new option to skip part of New Game+ mode, specifically a part of the game that doesn’t have an impact on the game’s various endings or branching paths.

When players complete the ‘Go through the door’ objective after solving the mural puzzle in New Game+, they will now be given the option to skip ahead to the section where Hinako awakens at the Dark Shrine corridor for the second time.

Konami says this won’t affect branching paths or endings, but it will affect the three achievements for completing the game on Story, Hard or Lost in the Fog difficulty – because part of the game was skipped, these won’t trigger.

Other updates in the new patch include faster stamina recovery, fewer enemies and a drop in the number of unskippable combat encounters.

VGC’s Silent Hill F review calls the game “a gorgeously grotesque spin-off that fascinates despite its flaws”.

“Silent Hill F is certainly a diversion from the main series in a lot of (mostly welcome) ways, but it’s still very much a Silent Hill game at heart,” we wrote.

“By focusing more on action – especially after a surprising twist halfway through – it risks alienating some survival horror fans by making combat the priority rather than the last resort, while some of its puzzles are too obtuse for their own good, but it’s still an astoundingly beautiful game that horror fans really should experience regardless of its flaws.”

The full patch notes are as follows:

Silent Hill F – Version 1.10 patch notes