Silent Hill F update adds ‘Casual’ difficulty and lets players skip part of a New Game+ playthrough
Version 1.10 is available on all formats now
Silent Hill F has received a new update which, among other things, makes the game easier and makes it quicker to play through New Game+ mode.
The version 1.10 patch is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and adds a new Action Difficulty level called Casual, designed to make combat in the game easier.
According to Konami, the Casual level will be selectable when starting a new game, but can also be selected when starting New Game+ mode, which could prove useful for players who are trying to unlock all the endings and want to get through the combat quicker.
These players are also being supported with a new option to skip part of New Game+ mode, specifically a part of the game that doesn’t have an impact on the game’s various endings or branching paths.
When players complete the ‘Go through the door’ objective after solving the mural puzzle in New Game+, they will now be given the option to skip ahead to the section where Hinako awakens at the Dark Shrine corridor for the second time.
Konami says this won’t affect branching paths or endings, but it will affect the three achievements for completing the game on Story, Hard or Lost in the Fog difficulty – because part of the game was skipped, these won’t trigger.
Other updates in the new patch include faster stamina recovery, fewer enemies and a drop in the number of unskippable combat encounters.
VGC’s Silent Hill F review calls the game “a gorgeously grotesque spin-off that fascinates despite its flaws”.
“Silent Hill F is certainly a diversion from the main series in a lot of (mostly welcome) ways, but it’s still very much a Silent Hill game at heart,” we wrote.
“By focusing more on action – especially after a surprising twist halfway through – it risks alienating some survival horror fans by making combat the priority rather than the last resort, while some of its puzzles are too obtuse for their own good, but it’s still an astoundingly beautiful game that horror fans really should experience regardless of its flaws.”
The full patch notes are as follows:
Silent Hill F – Version 1.10 patch notes
New Features
- Added Action Difficulty: Casual
- The Casual action difficulty will be playable when starting a game from “New Game” on the main menu or from a New Game+ save file.
- For players on the Story action difficulty or higher, the Casual action difficulty will be selectable upon reaching the Game Over screen multiple times.
- Added Optional Skip Feature for Select Sections of New Game+
- Upon completing the “Go through the door” objective after solving the mural puzzle on New Game+, the game will display the option to skip. The game will resume at the scene where Hinako awakens at the corridor of the Dark Shrine for the second time with the “Proceed” objective if skipped.
- Items from the skipped sections will not be collected.
- “Thankful to Be Here,” “Grateful for a Worthy Foe,” and “Clear Skies” do not unlock on a playthrough that uses the skip feature.
- The skip feature does not impact branching paths or endings.
- Added Motion Blur option to the Graphics menu (PS5 and Xbox)
System Changes
- Hinako’s stamina replenishes slightly faster
- Unskippable combat encounters are reduced across multiple sections
- Fewer enemies are placed across multiple sections
- Hinako’s line when an enemy is defeated plays at a slightly later time
- Hinako takes slightly less damage on the Hard action difficulty
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where Shu duplicates in the cutscene that plays when heading from Sennensugi Shrine to Rinko’s house during the “Head to Rinko’s house” objective
- Fixed bug where interaction icons do not display on the hall leading to the room with the naginata during the “Enter the inner room” objective
- Fixed bug where the Sakuko-like entity stops moving in combat during the “Defeat the Sakuko-like entity” objective
- Fixed bug where the Fog Monster stops moving and halts progress during the “Chase after the Fog Monster” objective
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where events do not progress despite meeting the required conditions
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where specific enemies remain outside of the combat area and cannot be defeated
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where clumps of flesh do not spawn
- Fixed bug where some notes from “Sakuko’s Diary” could not be obtained on New Game+
- Fixed bug where Hinako may become unresponsive to player input after dodging
- Fixed bug where Hinako dies upon loading an autosave file if Hinako died during an autosave
- Fixed bug where the “View Endings” option does not display on the title screen after finishing the first playthrough (may require loading New Game+ data to fix)
- Fixed bug where the cursor moves without player input when playing on the controller
- Various other minor bugs have been fixed, including bugs related to audio, hitboxes, text errors, loading, and graphics.