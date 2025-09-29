Silent Hill F sold 1 million copies faster than the Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami says

Sales of Silent Hill F have started stronger than those of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami says.

Silent Hill F was released worldwide on September 25, and Konami says that according to its research the game passed 1 million copies sold by the next day, September 26.

By comparison, the Silent Hill 2 remake was released on October 8, 2024 and Konami announced that it had passed 1 million copies as of October 11, 2024.

In a Japanese press release, Konami noted that Silent Hill F is not only selling faster than Silent Hill 2, but doing so in all regions.

“The remake of Silent Hill 2, released last year, surpassed one million units shipped worldwide within a week of its release, but Silent Hill F is growing in shipments at an even faster pace in each region, including Japan,” it said (via machine translation). “As the latest instalment in the series, it has been met with a great response both at home and abroad.”

The game’s developer, Taiwanese studio NeoBards, posted its own message on X thanking players for the milestone.

“Silent Hill F has sold over 1 million copies worldwide in just 3 days,” it wrote. “Thank you to all players who joined this adventure of psychological horror. We hope you’ve found the beauty in terror in this world set in Japan’s Showa era.”

The game follows high school student Shimizu Hinako, who explores her hometown as it becomes “engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly”.

“When Hinako Shimizu’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, her once-familiar home becomes a haunting nightmare,” Konami‘s plot description reads. “As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.”

VGC’s Silent Hill F review calls the game “a gorgeously grotesque spin-off that fascinates despite its flaws”.

“Silent Hill F is certainly a diversion from the main series in a lot of (mostly welcome) ways, but it’s still very much a Silent Hill game at heart,” we wrote.

“By focusing more on action – especially after a surprising twist halfway through – it risks alienating some survival horror fans by making combat the priority rather than the last resort, while some of its puzzles are too obtuse for their own good, but it’s still an astoundingly beautiful game that horror fans really should experience regardless of its flaws.”