Silent Hill F is ‘more action orientated’ than SH2, new look reveals

Konami has unveiled gameplay footage for its standalone spin-off, Silent Hill F, and confirmed a September 25 release date on consoles and PC.

Silent Hill F follows high school student Shimizu Hinako, who explores her hometown as it becomes “engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly”.

“As Hinako tries to survive the now fog-wreathed town, she will be faced with decisions that will shape her ultimate fate,” Konami’s synopsis continues.

“Will she choose to embrace elegance and beauty? Or will her path lead her to madness and horror? Is she doomed to succumb to the insanity unfolding before her, or can she face her fears and find a way to escape?”

According to producer Motoi Okamoto, Konami and developer NeoBards’ mission statement during development was, “Find the beauty in terror”.

“That concept brought us to four central pillars for the game that we want to highlight today,” Okamoto explained.

“Firstly, you’ll be able to explore authentic depiction of 1960s Japan, the intricate details of the misty townscape all the more striking when enjoyed at a 4K resolution.

“Second, visuals and music continue that juxtaposition between beauty and terror. There is the terrible beauty of the game’s monster design – created by the artist kera that marries Japanese horror with the uniqueness of Silent Hill’s previous, terrifying creations – while composers Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage fashion a score that evokes the past but is entirely fitting with this new setting.”

He continued: “Third, puzzles are grounded in psychological anguish and suffering. These are deeply connected to the story by scriptwriter Ryukishi07, as well as elements of Japanese culture, such as scarecrows.

“Lastly, the game features unique combat. The encounters are as challenging as the obstacles that Hinako must overcome in life. The combat will have a heavier focus on melee and be more action-oriented compared to last year’s Silent Hill 2.”

Silent Hill F is written by Ryūkishi07, a writer best known for their Japanese visual novels focusing on murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror. While his story is completely standalone from the rest of the Silent Hill series, Ryūkishi07 says there are still easter eggs in there for fans to spot.