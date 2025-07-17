Silent Hill creator suggests his next game won’t be a Slitterhead sequel

Silent Hill creator Keiichi Toyama has confirmed he’s working on a new game project and suggested that it’s not a sequel to last year’s Slitterhead.

Speaking to Famitsu, the Bokeh Game Studio founder reflected on the reception of his latest IP, claiming that it didn’t reach as broad an audience as he’d hoped, which he partly attributed to confusion about whether it was a horror or an action game.

However, Toyama emphasized that sales were not the only goal for Slitterhead, and claimed that he was satisfied with what his young team had achieved with the game.

Toyama said he felt that it wasn’t the right time to think about creating a sequel to the game, but added that he may still return to Slitterhead in the future.

For the time being, Bokeh is working on a new project that involves the entirety of the studio, he said, and its ambitions to make multiple smaller games are on hold.

Toyama left PlayStation in 2020 to form Bokeh Game Studio alongside Junya Okura, lead designer on the Gravity Rush series, and Kazunobu Sato, lead designer of PS3 exclusive Puppeteer.

Last year, VGC spoke to Toyama about his time at PlayStation Studios, and his hopes for the future.

“With Sony, there was an increasing motive to make more highly budgeted games, and it wanted to go that way with the Japan Studio brand,” Toyama told VGC.

“My motive was always to create original games. I feel I can do this without a massive budget. This allows me to express myself as well. By going independent, this has allowed me to do that. From my time at Sony, I feel like I’m accomplishing what I want to do.”