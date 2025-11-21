Silent Hill 2 has just been released on Xbox Series X/S, with a 50% discount

An Xbox Series X/S version of Silent Hill 2 has been released, weeks after an ESRB rating was spotted.

The game is available now on the Xbox store, and to mark the release the game has been discounted by 50% off the standard price on the Xbox and Windows PC store.

This means the standard edition of Silent Hill 2 currently costs $34.99 / £27.49, a discount on the usual price of $69.99 / £54.98.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition – which includes a digital artbook, digital soundtrack and Pyramid Head pizza box mask, currently costs $39.99 / £34.99 (was $79.99 / £69.99).

Players who don’t yet have Silent Hill F can also buy a Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 2 Dual Pack containing both games.

This dual pack usually costs $99.99 / £94.99 for the Standard Editions of each game and $119.99 / £114.98 for the Deluxe Editions, but currently costs $79.99 / £75.99 for the Standard Editions and $95.99 / £91.98 for Deluxe.

The imminent release of an Xbox Series X/S version of Silent Hill 2 has been expected, after a listing on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website was spotted last month.

The ESRB site already had a listing for the game, which was posted last year before its release on PlayStation 5 and PC, but added a new separate listing for the Xbox version.

VGC’s Silent Hill 2 review says the remake “proves the doubters wrong”, calling it “a faithful take on a survival horror classic”.

“Silent Hill 2 is a skilfully handled retelling of one of the medium’s most loved survival horror games,” we wrote. “It stays faithful to the original (to a fault at times) but breathes enough new life into it to simultaneously ensure that long-time fans will appreciate the respect shown, while newcomers won’t find it antiquated.”