‘Signs of recovery’ claimed following widespread outages of AWS apps including numerous game services

Amazon Web Services says it’s seeing “significant signs of recovery” following a massive outage that affected numerous websites and apps.

The outage, which mainly affected the ‘US East 1’ region of Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw a sizeable portion of the internet going down for that region due to the widespread use of AWS for cloud computing services.

The outage also affected numerous video game services and apps, according to the BBC, including:

Because the outages were mainly affecting a specific region, many people will have still be able to use these games or apps without noticing any difference.

Amazon stated just after 10am BST that it had ” identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region” and was “working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery”.

It followed this up with a statement at around 10.39am that it was “seeing significant signs of recovery” and that “most requests should now be succeeding”.

“We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests,” the company says, according to the BBC. “We will continue to provide additional information.”

Downdetector, the platform outage monitor which lists user reports of sites or services going down, reported huge spikes of reports today, receiving more than 4 million reports in one morning instead of the typical 1.8 million reports it gets on a full day.

Outage graphs on the Downdetector site appear to show that the issue has started to subside, with most of the affected services seemingly dropping from their moments of peak outage.

Other non-gaming services that have been affected by the AWS outages have included Snapchat, Zoom, Slack, Duolingo and banks like Halifax, Lloyds and the Bank of Scotland.