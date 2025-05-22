Sifu is one of three free games on the Epic Games Store this week

The next free Epic Games Store titles have gone live.

Whereas usually the Epic Games Store gives away one or two free games a week, this week there are three.

Sifu, the newly-released Deliver At All Costs and Gigapocalypse are the latest free games, and all are now available to claim for the next seven days.

The games replace Dead Island 2 and Happy Game, which were last week’s free games.

The timer to redeem each game will end on May 29 at 11am ET / 4pm BST, after which they will become full price again, and replaced with new free games.

As is always the case, the Epic Games Store‘s free weekly game offer allows players to claim the games with no other purchase needed. The games will then permanently be added to their Epic Games Store library.

In VGC’s review of stylised action game Sifu, we called it “a kung-fu game to die for”, saying it’s “overly punishing, but nails the thrill of the fight”.

“Sifu is a master of hand-to-hand combat, injecting its kung-fu showdowns with exhilarating fluidity, tactical depth and cinematic scale,” we wrote. “Its structure is harder to fully embrace, though, as it demands a lot of repetitious dedication to even reach the final stages. At times that feels needlessly punishing, but the thrill of the fight should help pull you through.”

Deliver At All Costs, which is released today, is an action adventure game published by Konami and developed by Swedish studio Far Out Games. The game has players controlling Winston Green, a courier living in 1959 who has to deliver cargo in a destructible environment.

Gigapocalypse, which was released in 2022, is a side-scrolling pixel art game inspired by kaiju like Godzilla, and the arcade game Rampage.

Players select their own ‘Giga’ and destroy a series of towns, taking care of them in Tamagotchi-style mini games along the way.