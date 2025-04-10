Sifu dev’s football game Rematch is coming to Game Pass – full launch details revealed

Rematch, the new competitive football game from Sifu developer Sloclap, has confirmed launch details and an open beta test planned for this month.

Announced at The Game Awards, Rematch is an online football game offering fast-paced 5v5 and 4v4 matches, set inside smaller walled arenas. The game features no fouls and no offsides, as players control a single character in a team.

On Thursday, Sloclap confirmed that Rematch will launch on July 19 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99. Additionally, the game will be included in Xbox Game Pass.

Registrations for an open beta test planned to take place this month are open now at Playrematch.com. The beta runs from April 18 to 19 on PC/Steam and will feature 5v5 and 4v4 matches.

“With Rematch, we’re trying to capture this essence of football and condense it in short, fast-paced 5v5 matches,” Sloclap said. “We felt it was time for a new perspective on this beautiful game – closer to the pitch, closer to the players.

“The third-person camera gives a unique immersion in the ebb and flow of the match – the ball moving away and coming closer, the waves of offense and defense, this is what it feels like to actually play football.”

Sloclap has also announced various versions of the game, detailed below: