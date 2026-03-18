Shinobi: Art of Vengeance’s special DLC stage starring Sega villains is coming next month

Sega has announced the release date for its upcoming Shinobi: Art of Vengeance DLC stage.

As announced back in October, the critically acclaimed action platformer will be getting new DLC starring some of Sega‘s most notable boss characters.

Titled the Sega Villains Stage DLC, it’s set to release on April 3 on all formats – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

“Master of the ninja arts Joe Musashi will face his fiercest battles yet as he takes on three legendary Sega foes – the ruthless giant Death Adder (Golden Axe), the ‘mad dog’ of Shimano Goro Majima (Like a Dragon / Yakuza) and the evil genius Dr Eggman (Sonic the Hedgehog),” the DLC’s description reads.

The DLC will consist of five new stages, which feature “stunning worlds inspired by beloved Sega franchises”. It will also include:

Two new Boss Rush modes

Three new ninpo

Three new outfits for Joe Musashi

Six new music tracks

The Sega Villains Stage DLC is included as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, and will cost £8.99 for players with the Standard Edition (or they can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition for £10.99).

As well as the Sega Villains Stage DLC, Sega will also be releasing a free update patch for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance on the same day, April 3.

This free update will add a new ‘Hardcore Mode’ as well as combat system adjustments and tweaks to character outlines, maps and tutorial display features.

VGC’s 5-star Shinobi: Art of Vengeance review calls the game “superb” and praises its action, its detailed hand-drawn visuals and its soundtrack, which was composed by Shinobi veteran Yuzo Koshiro (Streets of Rage) and Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania).

“It’s been too long since we had a new Shinobi game, but Art of Vengeance has been more than worth the wait,” we wrote. “With tremendous visuals, an exceptional soundtrack and a compelling combat system that makes each fight a delight, this elevates Sega’s action platformer to new heights in the same way Lizardcube previously did with Streets of Rage 4. Exceptional.”