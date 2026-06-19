Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is coming to Switch 2 in September

Sega has announced that Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be coming to Switch 2 in a few months.

The Switch 2 version of the critically acclaimed action platformer will be released on September 24 in both physical and digital editions.

The Digital Standard Edition will cost £24.99 / $29.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will cost £34.99 / $39.99.

As well as the base game, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Sega Villains Stage DLC, where protagonist Joe Musashi faces off against a number of bosses from other Sega titles.

It also includes a digital artbook and digital soundtrack, as well as a Medic Lite Amulet, Ghost Outfit and 2000 Gold.

It doesn’t appear that owners of the Switch version of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free (or for a reduced price), meaning they’ll need to buy it a second time.

This isn’t uncommon for Sega games, but the publisher has made exceptions in the past. The Switch version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds can be upgraded to the Switch 2 version (which was released later) for £10 / $10.

VGC’s 5-star Shinobi: Art of Vengeance review calls the game “superb” and praises its action, its detailed hand-drawn visuals and its soundtrack, which was composed by Shinobi veteran Yuzo Koshiro (Streets of Rage) and Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania).

“It’s been too long since we had a new Shinobi game, but Art of Vengeance has been more than worth the wait,” we wrote. “With tremendous visuals, an exceptional soundtrack and a compelling combat system that makes each fight a delight, this elevates Sega’s action platformer to new heights in the same way Lizardcube previously did with Streets of Rage 4. Exceptional.”