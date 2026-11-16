Shigeru Miyamoto to be honored with first AIAS Legend Award in Las Vegas

Nintendo’s creative leader, Shigeru Miyamoto, is set to be honored by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) with its inaugural Legend Award.

The Super Mario and Legend of Zelda designer will be presented with the award at a special 30th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 18.

According to the AIAS, the Legend Award “recognizes an industry icon whose enduring vision continues to redefine interactive entertainment”, honoring creators “whose groundbreaking achievements have already earned lasting universal acclaim”.

As a “generational honor”, the award will be presented no more than once per decade, according to the Academy.

Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS, said: “Shigeru Miyamoto is widely recognized as one of the most respected and impactful figures in the games industry and beyond.

“We believe he perfectly embodies our inaugural Legend Award through his impact and reach, and we are so humbled and excited to have Mr. Miyamoto accept this award at the 30th anniversary of the D.I.C.E. Awards.”

Shigeru Miyamoto joined Nintendo in 1977. His first breakout project, Donkey Kong, put the company on the path to becoming a video game giant, and he later helped create many of its most popular franchises, including Mario, Zelda, and Star Fox.

Miyamoto is credited with pioneering many video game conventions, including the design language for platformer and 3D action games. In 2015, he was appointed as Nintendo’s ‘creative fellow’ and is one of few employees permitted to remain at the company beyond the mandatory retirement age of 65.

In recent years, Miyamoto has spearheaded Nintendo’s efforts to expand its franchises beyond games, producing the Super Mario Bros. movies and overseeing the design and construction of the Super Nintendo World areas of various Universal Studios theme parks.