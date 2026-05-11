Shift Up says it will publish Stellar Blade 2 instead of Sony, wants to ‘reach a broad global audience from day one’

The sequel to Stellar Blade will not be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, developer Shift Up has confirmed.

The first Stellar Blade was published by Sony and was released in April 2024 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, before getting a PC port 14 months later in June 2025.

Now, in a Q&A following its Q1 earnings presentation, Shift Up has stated that it will be publishing the next Stellar Blade game itself.

“Development of the next Stellar Blade title is progressing smoothly, on track to meet our targeted quality standards,” it said.

“Notably, starting with this next title, Shift Up will transition to a first-party service model. This will allow us to lead marketing strategies that fully reflect the distinctive identity of the Stellar Blade IP, and we expect to communicate the unique appeal of its universe to players more directly and effectively.”

Although it didn’t specifically state whether Stellar Blade 2 would be released on other formats such as Xbox Series X/S or Switch 2, Shift Up did imply that its aim is to release the sequel simultaneously on supported platforms, rather than exclusively on PS5 first.

“Building on the strong fandom and evergreen IP status established by the first Stellar Blade, we are formulating an optimal go-to-market strategy designed to maximize sales and reach a broad global audience from day one,” it said.

“With three key tailwinds – high-quality self-publishing capabilities, a sales maximization strategy, and a proven IP fanbase – we are confident the next title will deliver meaningfully improved results compared to its predecessor.”

Elsewhere in its Q&A, Shift Up hinted that the original Stellar Blade may be coming to other formats, saying it was “actively exploring further platform expansion”.

It was reported back in June 2025 that Shift Up is working on a Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game, following its massive Steam success, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.