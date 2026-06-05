Shift Up reveals Stellar Blade sequel, Blood Rain

After months of hinting, Shift Up has finally officially revealed the sequel to its critically acclaimed 2024 game Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade 2 Blood Rain continues the story of the first game and stars a new protagonist, the developer revealed during Summer Game Fest.

Last month, Shift Up confirmed that the sequel to Stellar Blade would not be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The first game was released as a PS5 exclusive, before getting a PC port 14 months later.

“Development of the next Stellar Blade title is progressing smoothly, on track to meet our targeted quality standards,” it said during a Q&A following its latest earnings presentation last month.

“Notably, starting with this next title, Shift Up will transition to a first-party service model. This will allow us to lead marketing strategies that fully reflect the distinctive identity of the Stellar Blade IP, and we expect to communicate the unique appeal of its universe to players more directly and effectively.”

Although it didn’t specifically state at the time whether Stellar Blade 2 would be released on other formats such as Xbox Series X/S or Switch 2, Shift Up’s comments did imply that its aim was to release the sequel simultaneously on supported platforms, rather than exclusively on PS5 first.

Elsewhere in its Q&A last month, Shift Up hinted that the original Stellar Blade may be coming to other formats, saying it was “actively exploring further platform expansion”.

It was reported back in June 2025 that Shift Up is working on a Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game, following its massive Steam success, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.