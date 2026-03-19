Shenmue 3 Enhanced gets its first trailer and Collector’s Edition information

The first trailer for Shenmue 3 Enhanced has been released, as well as details on its Collector’s Edition.

Yu Suzuki and publisher ININ Games announced last year that Shenmue 3 would be getting an Enhanced edition, which would also see it coming to Xbox and Nintendo platforms for the first time.

Now it has been officially confirmed that Shenmue 3 Enhanced will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC in Q4 2026.

ININ Games also says the physical Switch 2 version will contain the full game on the cartridge, rather than a Game-Key Card.

The physical version of the game, which is available to pre-order from today, will be released in three editions: Standard, Special and Collector’s.

The Special Edition will include the full game, an artbook with concept art, and a Blu-ray documentary about Yu Suzuki, exploring his career and creative philosophy.

The Collector’s Edition will include the contents of the Special Edition, plus a detailed figure of Ryo training, a shikishi art board, kung fu cards, a poster, a sticker sheet, a keychain and a wooden move scroll.

According to ININ, the main enhancements made to this new version of Shenmue 3 include:

Enhanced Graphics & Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.

Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay. 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.

Refined, more detailed environments and characters. DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance

High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.

The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets. Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view.

An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view. Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.

Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression. Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.

Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay. Menu & UX Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.

Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts. Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.

The long-awaited RPG sequel was released for PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store in November 2019. It appeared to get off to a difficult start, debuting at No. 17 on the UK chart and selling just 18,000 copies during its launch week in Japan.

In the UK, Shenmue 3 sold a little more than half of the previous year’s Shenmue 1 and 2 remaster at launch.

However, sales will have been skewed by Shenmue 3’s huge Kickstarter success. In 2016 the project raised over $6.3 million from 69,320 backers, making it the highest-funded video game Kickstarter in history.

In November 2023, Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki said that if Shenmue 4 happens, he wants to make it more accessible to new players than Shenmue 3, which was primarily designed to please hardcore Kickstarter backers.