Shenmue 3 Enhanced gets its first trailer and Collector’s Edition information
The physical Standard, Special and Collector’s Editions are available to pre-order today
The first trailer for Shenmue 3 Enhanced has been released, as well as details on its Collector’s Edition.
Yu Suzuki and publisher ININ Games announced last year that Shenmue 3 would be getting an Enhanced edition, which would also see it coming to Xbox and Nintendo platforms for the first time.
Now it has been officially confirmed that Shenmue 3 Enhanced will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC in Q4 2026.
ININ Games also says the physical Switch 2 version will contain the full game on the cartridge, rather than a Game-Key Card.
The physical version of the game, which is available to pre-order from today, will be released in three editions: Standard, Special and Collector’s.
The Special Edition will include the full game, an artbook with concept art, and a Blu-ray documentary about Yu Suzuki, exploring his career and creative philosophy.
The Collector’s Edition will include the contents of the Special Edition, plus a detailed figure of Ryo training, a shikishi art board, kung fu cards, a poster, a sticker sheet, a keychain and a wooden move scroll.
According to ININ, the main enhancements made to this new version of Shenmue 3 include:
- Enhanced Graphics & Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.
- 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.
- DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance
- Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.
- Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view.
- Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.
- Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.
- Menu & UX Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.
- Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.
The long-awaited RPG sequel was released for PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store in November 2019. It appeared to get off to a difficult start, debuting at No. 17 on the UK chart and selling just 18,000 copies during its launch week in Japan.
In the UK, Shenmue 3 sold a little more than half of the previous year’s Shenmue 1 and 2 remaster at launch.
However, sales will have been skewed by Shenmue 3’s huge Kickstarter success. In 2016 the project raised over $6.3 million from 69,320 backers, making it the highest-funded video game Kickstarter in history.
In November 2023, Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki said that if Shenmue 4 happens, he wants to make it more accessible to new players than Shenmue 3, which was primarily designed to please hardcore Kickstarter backers.