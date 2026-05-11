Several Xbox users managed to download Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, 10 days early

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight briefly became playable over the weekend, with a small group of Xbox players reporting that they were able to download the game over ten days before its planned release.

Legacy of the Dark Knight is due for release on May 22. Over the weekend, a player on the r/LegoGaming subreddit reported that after pre-ordering the game on Xbox, their console notified them that it was “ready to play.”

Typically, when attempting to start a pre-loaded digital game, it will inform players that they can’t use the content until the release date. According to user Dramatic-Track-9935, the game started as normal, without the usual block. The user uploaded several images to Reddit of him playing the game’s opening level to verify the situation.

At the time of writing, the issue has been fixed, but not before many Reddit users claimed to have taken advantage of the early release. It’s currently unclear if access to the game will be revoked.

Some comments on the post theorized that due to the game allowing players to preload the title from Sunday, the entire game may have been posted by accident. This is a rare, but not entirely isolated incident for pre-loaded titles.

VGC has reached out to Warner Bros. for a comment.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a “brand-new open world action-adventure videogame that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, and jam-packed with Batman nostalgia, DC lore, and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor,” according to Warner Bros.

In a similar incident this weekend, Forza Horizon 6 appeared to leak in its entirety online.