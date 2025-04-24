Several PlayStation exclusives are leaving PS Plus on PlayStation 5 soon

Sony has listed the games that will leave PlayStation Plus soon, and it includes several PlayStation exclusives.

The subscription service offers a catalogue of older titles from PS3, PS4, and PS5. PS3 games can only be played via Sony‘s streaming service, but PS4 and PS5 games can be run natively.

The list of available games changes often, mostly due to licensing issues or contracts expiring. It’s far rarer, however, to see PlayStation first-party games being removed from the service.

Alongside heavy hitters like GTA 5, Sony has confirmed that Resistance: Fall of Man, Resistance 2, and Infamous: Second Son are all being taken off the platform. This is especially surprising for titles like the Resistance games, as PlayStation Plus is the only way to play them on modern platforms.

Leaving PlayStation Plus

Grand Theft Auto 5

Moto GP24

The Sims 4 Island Living Expansion Pack

Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance 2

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Frozen Empire

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Stranded Alien Dawn

The Lego Movie 2 Video Game

Ghostrunner

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Journey to the Savage Planet

Portal Knights

Enter the Gungeon

Batman Arkham Knight

Infamous Second Son

Sony recently confirmed that PlayStation Plus prices in Canada are rising for the second time.

Customers claim that they’ve received emails from Sony informing them that 12-month subscriptions to the service would be rising from June 24.

This second price increase now means that since the three-tier system originally launched in Canada, Essential has risen by a total of $40 per year, Extra has risen by $75 per year and Premium has risen by $85 per year.