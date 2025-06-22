Series producer says it’s ‘only Nintendo left’ for a Final Fantasy 16 port

Series producer Naoki Yoshida has appeared to hint at a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Final Fantasy 16.

Speaking during a live stream on Friday, spotted by Resetera, during a segment discussing the recently announced Xbox port of XVI, Yoshida comments that it’s “just Nintendo left”. Creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro then responds that he will “do my best”.

Final Fantasy 16, which was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in 2023, was announced and released for Xbox Series X/S earlier this month.

Square Enix also announced that, five years after it was initially released on PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade is coming to Xbox platforms. This follows the news from April that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to both Xbox and Nintendo platforms points to Square Enix’s transition away from exclusives, something that it has previously suggested had impacted sales.

After revealing in September that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16 sales “did not meet expectations”, Square Enix announced plans to “shift to a multiplatform strategy”.

“In the case of HD games, we will create a global environment that allows more customers to enjoy our major franchises and AAA titles, including from our back catalogue,” it said.

Final Fantasy Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi has implied that the whole series will come to Nintendo Switch 2, not just Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.