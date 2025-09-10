September’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue games include WWE 2K25 and Persona 5 Tactica

Sony has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month.

As ever, the latest batch of Game Catalog titles will be available to play for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier members.

All the new additions will be available to play from September 16, with highlights including 2K Sports‘ grappling sim WWE 2K25, Atlus‘s spin-off Persona 5 Tactica and the open-world survival game Green Hell.

Another game will also be added to the Classic Catalog, with PS2 title Legacy of Kain: Defiance joining the library for PS Plus Premium members only.

The full list of games set to be added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on September 16 are listed below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

WWE 2K25 (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Green Hell (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Crow Country (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) The Invincible (PS5)

(PS5) Conscript (PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classic Catalog

Legacy of Kain: Defiance (PS2)

This month’s PlayStation Plus Essential games are already available.

Players can claim Psychonauts on PS4, Stardew Valley on PS4 and Viewfinder on PS5 and PS4.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.