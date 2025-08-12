Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Enhanced out now on PS5, with a free update for Xbox and PC

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is out today on PS5, making it the latest Xbox Game Studios title to be published on Sony’s console.

The game arrives on PS5 as a new Hellblade 2 Enhanced version, but players who already own the Xbox Series X/S or PC versions of the game will get the new Enhanced content for free.

PS5 owners can also get the Deluxe Edition for $69.99 / £69.99, which also includes a newly optimised PS5 version of the original game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, as well as its original soundtrack.

Players who already owned the PS4 version of the original Hellblade can also get the PS5 upgrade for free.

The new Enhanced version of Hellblade 2 adds a new Performance mode. The original Xbox Series X/S and PC release was locked at 30 frames per second, but the new Performance mode optimises it for 60fps instead. The PC version will also get a new ‘Very High’ preset to improve the detail further.

The challenging Dark Rot mode from the original Hellblade has also been added to Hellblade 2 Enhanced. The Dark Rot grows each time Senua fails, and if it reaches her head it’s Game Over and the player has to start from the very beginning again.

Other additions include more than four hours of developer commentary explaining the craft and creative decisions behind Hellblade 2, as well as an enhanced Photo mode with an expanded and improved toolset, including a new Motion tab for cinematic video capture.

VGC’s Hellblade 2 review said it was “a mechanically dated game carried along by its incredible presentational flair”.

“Fans of the first game could perhaps split it across a few nights for a better experience, and Melina Juergens’ performance deserves to be seen,” we said. “It also deserves a more engaging experience, however.”