Seminal idle game Cookie Clicker is coming to consoles next week

Cookie Clicker is coming to consoles next week, it’s been announced.

The game, which is considered one of the early successes in the ‘idle game’ genre, will be released on May 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch and Switch 2 (with the latter’s release presumably coming later).

While the game’s price has yet to be revealed in every console’s digital store, the Switch version is priced at $4.99 / £4.29, implying the PlayStation and Xbox versions will be similarly priced. This is the same price as the Steam version of the game, which was released in September 2021.

Cookie Clicker was originally released as a web game in 2013 by French developer Julien Thiennot, and starts with a screen showing a large cookie on it.

Each time a player clicks on the cookie, it will add one to their cookie counter. As cookies are earned, these can be spent on various items and assists designed to automate the task, allowing the player to click less and earn cookies at a faster rate.

These include automated cursors which click on the player’s behalf, grandmas who bake more cookies, farms which grow cookies and mines, each of which are more expensive to buy and upgrade but produce increasingly more cookies per second.

According to publisher Playsaurus, the console versions of the game will have the following features:

Collect cookies and spend them to earn even more cookies

Over 600+ upgrades

Pet your dragon

Mini-games

Unlock heavenly perma-upgrades

Music by C418

“Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies,” the publisher says. “To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals.

“Cookie Clicker was originally released in 2013, but has been very actively developed since then. If you played it before, try it again to see all the new features.”