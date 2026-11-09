Selfridges London has launched a huge Grand Theft Auto 6 store with 60+ items for sale

London’s Selfridges has launched a GTA 6 pop-up store featuring more than sixty items of merchandise, including a £2,500 jacket.

The GTA 6 activation opened at the Selfridges Bond Street shop on Monday morning. The outside of the store has been lit in GTA 6 colors, and shop displays themed around the game, including a fictional sports car in one of its window displays.

Simultaneously, the merchandise items went on sale via Selfridges’ online store on Monday morning, with queues of more than 100,000 people at the time of publishing this story, with some items said to be sold out.

The Selfridges GTA merchandise includes t-shirts, jackets, caps, bags and mugs, as well as GTA 6-themed dart boards, pins, basketball sets, keychains, luggage tags, and more.

Notably, more than half of the merchandise on sale is said to be exclusive to Selfridges, including the £2,500 Grand Theft Auto 6 Varsity Jacket.

Selfridges on Oxford Street, London is having a massive GTA 6 takeover event.🌴 pic.twitter.com/tjD8l1CPHM — The Everyday GTA (@TheEverydayGTA) November 8, 2026

The full list of GTA 6 merchandise on sale at London’s Selfridges store includes:

Goodtime State Varsity Jacket £2,500

£2,500 Black Varsity Jacket £1,750

£1,750 Vice City Manatees Football Helmet £450

£450 Vice City Manatees Starter Jacket £280

£280 GTA VI Winmau Dartboard Set £275

£275 Burger Shot Apron by Hedley & Bennett £250

£250 GTA VI Beach Tennis Set with Leather Strap £220

£220 Postcard Clothing Shirt £190

£190 Postcard Clothing Shorts £190

£190 Vice City Narcos Mini Basketball Set £150

£150 Burger Shot Leather Takeaway Bag £125

£125 GTA VI Members Only Jacket £100

£100 Burger Shot Uniform Pants £95

£95 Vice City Manatees Football £80

£80 Vice City Manatees Tee £75

£75 Blue Burger Shot Tee £75

£75 Burger Shot Crewneck £75

£75 Burger Shot Uniform Shirt £75

£75 White Vice City Narcos Tee £65

£65 GTA VI I Heart VC Tee £65

£65 Black GTA VI Macca the Gator Tee £60

£60 White GTA VI Macca the Gator Tee £60

£60 White Burger Shot Ringer Tee £60

£60 Black GTA VI Logo Tee £55

White GTA VI Logo Tee £55

£55 Black Rockstar Games Stacked Logo Tee £55

£55 White Rockstar Logo Tee £55

£55 Blue GTA VI Logo Tee £55

£55 Blue Rockstar Games Logo Tee £55

£55 Vice City Local Legends Enamel Pin Set £55

£55 Pink GTA VI Logo Tee £55

£55 Pink Rockstar Games Logo Tee £55

£55 Blue GTA VI Goodtime State Tee £50

£50 Pink GTA VI Goodtime State Tee £50

£50 Black Rockstar Games Logo Tee £50

£50 GTA VI Gator Print Silk Scarf £50

£50 GTA VI Palm Print Silk Scarf £50

£50 GTA VI Palm Print Silk Scarf £50

£50 Blue GTA VI Beach Towel £45

£45 Pink GTA VI Beach Towel £45

£45 Vice City Manatees Plushie £40

£40 GTA 6 Cigar Ashtray £40

£40 GTA VI Goodtime State Magnet Set £35

£35 Black GTA VI Luggage Tag £35

£35 Vice City Narcos Crossbody Bag £30

£30 Vice City Narcos Snapback Hat £25

£25 GTA VI Dad Cap: Black and Pink £25

£25 GTA VI Dad Cap: Blue and Pink £25

£25 GTA VI Dad Cap: Pink and Blue £25

£25 GTA VI I Heart VC Frisbee £25

£25 Vice City Manatees Snapback Hat £20

£20 Burger Shot Visor £20

£20 Vice City Manatees Socks £20

£20 GTA VI Goodtime State Mug £15

£15 GTA VI – Vice City Money Clip £15

£15 Grotti Keychain £12

Keychain £12 GTA VI Keychain £8

Keychain £8 GTA VI I Heart VC Keychain £8

£8 GTA VI shot glass £5

The Selfridges takeover is the latest activation in Grand Theft Auto 6’s global marketing campaign, which has seen the Rockstar Games title take over various cities around the world, most notably Miami, which the game’s fictional Vice City is based on.

Over the past month, Rockstar has been quietly transforming the real-life city of Miami into GTA 6’s Vice City to promote the game, with the opening of in-game restaurant chains, advertisements for Weazel News, sports cars, and more.

As part of Rockstar’s announced promotion, NBA team Miami Heat is set to rebrand as ‘Vice City’ as part of an event dubbed “A Night In Vice City,” which will take place on the eve of GTA 6’s launch on November 18, when the Heat will take the court as “Vice City”.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, and will be the studio’s first major new single-player release since Red Dead Redemption 2, which arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018.