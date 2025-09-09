Sega’s Tokyo Game Show line-up teases 4 mystery titles

Sega will exhibit four mystery titles at Tokyo Game Show later this month, it’s revealed.

On Tuesday, the Like A Dragon publisher launched its official TGS site, along with a list of games it’s set to exhibit at the event, which kicks off September 25.

Alongside the likes of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, Persona 3 Reload, and Persona 5: The Phantom X are four empty slots marked “coming soon”.

It’s likely that some of these unnamed projects will be related to Like A Dragon’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, which is set to hold its annual Summit live stream the day before Tokyo Game Show.

Last year’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit, which also took place ahead of TGS, saw the announcement of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which was released the following February.

Another Sega title that could appear at Tokyo Game Show is the next Virtua Fighter game. Just last month, Sega showed off a first look at the in-game combat in its upcoming Virtua Fighter sequel.

It’s possible the remaining titles could be shown during an expected Nintendo Direct live stream. Sources have previously told VGC that a Nintendo Direct presentation is planned for mid-September.

In what could round off a busy month for video game news, Sony is also tipped to be planning its regular State of Play broadcast for sometime this month.