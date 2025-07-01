Sega’s Tokyo flagship store opens later this month, exclusive merchandise revealed

Sega has announced the opening date of its flagship store in Japan, along with details on some of the exclusive merchandise it will sell.

Sega Store Tokyo, the company’s first flagship store in Japan, will open on July 18.

The store will be located on the sixth floor of the Shibuya Parco department complex – the same building which already houses Nintendo Store Tokyo, the official Capcom store, and a Pokémon Centre.

According to Sega, the store will sell a variety of products from numerous Sega and Atlus series, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Like a Dragon, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage, Puyo Puyo, Persona, Metaphor ReFantazio and Love & Berry.

The shop will also include a number of exclusive products, including a range of Sonic plush toys designed by collage artist and Uniqlo UT creative director Kosuke Mawamura.

To celebrate the opening of the store, Sega is giving away a tumbler featuring the Sega logo for every purchase of 7000 yen or more. These tumblers are given at random in white, silver, black and rare gold colours.

The store’s opening will also coincide with the launch of Sega Cooro, a new series of small plush toys which are “easy to carry and designed to fit comfortably in your hand”.

The first batch will include Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Shadow and Dr Eggman from the Sonic series, as well as Ichiban Kasuga, Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majimi from Like a Dragon.

Sega will also be releasing a new line of teddy bears called Sega Labbies, though these won’t be ready until November.

This is the second permanent Sega store, following the opening of Sega Store Shanghai in May 2025.

VGC first reported last year that Sega was planning to open a store in Tokyo, following an interview with Sega’s transmedia boss Justin Scarpone.

“Our portfolio is very broad, but the common thread is the Sega brand,” Scarpone told us at the time. “Sega already has a surprising amount of fandom as a brand, and we need to look after those fans and offer new experiences to them, while putting the stamp of Sega on it more proudly.”

He added: “If you go to retail today, you don’t see ‘Sega’ enough. For example, we’re opening a Sega store next summer in [Tokyo’s] Parco. There will be a Sega store. We’re also going to be doing a similar project in Shanghai, where we’ll have a store there as well via a partner.

“It’s really exciting and we need to do a lot more of that, because Sega is a consumer brand that is surprisingly not in front of consumers enough. Sonic is, but Sega isn’t. That’s one of 35 things I’m working on right now.”