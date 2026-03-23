Sega’s Stranger Than Heaven will headline an Xbox Partner event this week

Microsoft has announced its next Xbox Partner Preview digital event will take place later this week, on Thursday, March 26.

Partner Preview is Xbox’s event series that focuses on upcoming games from third-party developers. According to an announcement, this week’s instalment will include news on upcoming games from partners including Sega, GSC Game World and Owlcat Games, “plus brand-new reveals, world premieres and Xbox Game Pass announcements”.

The March 26 Partner Preview will feature “an in-depth look” at Ryu Ga Gotoku’s new project, Stranger Than Heaven, an update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, plus new looks at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.

“That’s not all we’ll have for you, with first looks and announcements from more great games coming to Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Game Pass,” Microsoft said.

The event will be broadcast digitally on Thursday, March 26, at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 5pm UK across our Xbox channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Stranger Than Heaven is the latest project from Like a Dragon / Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, originally revealed during The Game Awards in December 2024, under the Project Century title.

Little information has been revealed about it, other than the fact it’s set in Japan in 1915. It hasn’t even officially been confirmed whether it’s an actual new entry in the Like a Dragon / Yakuza series, or an entirely separate game.