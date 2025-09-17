Support VGC

Sega’s next Yakuza game reportedly leaked on Like A Dragon website

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio looks set to reveal the next Like A Dragon game this month

Sega’s next Yakuza game reportedly leaked on Like A Dragon website

An apparent listing on Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s website is claimed to have leaked an unannounced Yakuza game.

According to users on Reddit, Yakuza Kiwami 3 was briefly visible as a listing on the official series website, as well as in results on Google.

Assuming the claims are accurate, the listing has since been removed, and its brief appearance comes a week ahead of a planned live stream event in which RGGS is expected to reveal its next Like A Dragon games.

The first Yakuza Kiwami games, released in 2016 and 2017, were remakes of the original two Like A Dragon games. They were recently announced for Nintendo Switch 2 and will be released later this year.

rgg website accidentally leaked kiwami 3
byu/blubiboy98 inyakuzagames

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s annual Summit will take place ahead of Tokyo Game Show on Wednesday, September 24 at 20:00 PT / 04:00 BST, followed by a RGG Direct, which will further detail some of its announcements.

Last year’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit, which also took place ahead of TGS, saw the announcement of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which was released the following February.

In addition to the next Like A Dragon entry, it’s possible the RGG Summit could reveal more details about Stranger Than Heaven, the game previously unveiled as Project Century.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS5)
£17.77$23.34$59.99
Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Xbox)
£11.99$54.99
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5)
$24.99$69.99£36.80£59.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£275.99£309.99$349$349.99$354$399.99
Xbox Series X Digital
$448£449$449.99$549.99
PlayStation VR2
$271.70$399.99£449.86£529.99$549.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.