Sega’s next Yakuza game reportedly leaked on Like A Dragon website

An apparent listing on Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s website is claimed to have leaked an unannounced Yakuza game.

According to users on Reddit, Yakuza Kiwami 3 was briefly visible as a listing on the official series website, as well as in results on Google.

Assuming the claims are accurate, the listing has since been removed, and its brief appearance comes a week ahead of a planned live stream event in which RGGS is expected to reveal its next Like A Dragon games.

The first Yakuza Kiwami games, released in 2016 and 2017, were remakes of the original two Like A Dragon games. They were recently announced for Nintendo Switch 2 and will be released later this year.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s annual Summit will take place ahead of Tokyo Game Show on Wednesday, September 24 at 20:00 PT / 04:00 BST, followed by a RGG Direct, which will further detail some of its announcements.

Last year’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit, which also took place ahead of TGS, saw the announcement of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which was released the following February.

In addition to the next Like A Dragon entry, it’s possible the RGG Summit could reveal more details about Stranger Than Heaven, the game previously unveiled as Project Century.