Sega’s new PS5, PC and mobile football manager game Sega Football Club Champions 2026 is coming next week

Sega has announced the release date and time for the latest entry in its previously Japan-only football management series.

Sega Football Club Champions 2026 is the latest edition of the Pro Soccer Club o Tsukurou series, better known by fans as SakaTsuku, which started on the Sega Saturn and has mainly focused on managing a Japanese football team with the aim being to win the J-League.

According to Sega, the new edition will get a global release on Thursday, January 22 on PS5, PS4, PC, iOS and Android at 12pm Japan time (3am GMT).

The game will have an official FIFPro licence with 10,000 real footballers, including 1,500 from the J1-J3 leagues in Japan. The South Korean K League and Manchester City have also been licensed for the game so far.

When the game was announced last year, Sega promised that players would receive rewards at launch if a certain number of pre-registrations was reached. It has now confirmed that it reached its total milestone of 2 million pre-registrations.

As a result, players who start the game when it officially launches will get the following for free:

Either Erling Haaland, Tijjani Reijnders or Rúben Dias

Guaranteed 3-star Prime Scouting Ticket x2

6,000 GB (currency)

Pre-registration Training Card Ticket x4

Training Card Pack Ticket x10

One Scouting Ticket and one Training Card for every 50,000 pre-registrations in total

19 Scouting Tickets, Training Card Tickets, or other tickets

Although there have been around 25 different SakaTsuku games over the years, only one main entry has been given a Western release in the past – Pro Soccer Club o Tsukurou! Europe Championship was released on the PS2 in Europe and Australia as Let’s Make a Soccer Team.