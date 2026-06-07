Sega’s Crazy Taxi reboot, Crazy Taxi World Tour, gets its first full reveal

Sega has properly shown off its new Crazy Taxi game for the first time.

The publisher had previously announced back at The Game Awards 2023 that it was developing new entries in the Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe and Shinobi series.

While the Shinobi game was eventually released last year as Shinobi: Art of Vengeance to critical reviews, details on the other four games have been thin on the ground outside of a few brief clips and single-sentence descriptions.

Now, during today’s Summer Game Fest showcase, Sega has shown more of its Crazy Taxi reboot, which will be named Crazy Taxi World Tour.

A trailer showcased a familiar West Coast map, plus the return of The Offspring in the new game’s soundtrack. The video also hinted at new gameplay beyond taxi mechanics, such as fishing, and pizza delivery.

The Crazy Taxi reboot is being developed by Sega’s Sapporo Studio, which was established in December 2021 and helps with the development of various Sega games.

In 2024, a recruitment video was posted by Sega Sapporo featuring Kenji Kanno, the director of the original game.

The original Crazy Taxi enjoyed some success as an arcade game in 1999 but became far more popular when a home version was released for the Dreamcast in 2000, ultimately becoming the third best-selling game on the console in the US.

The game has seen several sequels and spin-offs, but the last entirely new main entry in the series was Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller, which was released 22 years ago as an Xbox exclusive.