Sega unveils plans for Tokyo flagship store alongside Nintendo

Sega has officially announced plans to open a flagship store in Tokyo, Japan, called Sega Store Tokyo.

The official store was announced via a video published on the Japanese Sega X account on Friday. No details were shared, however, VGC first reported last year that the Sega Store is set to open in Shibuya’s Parco department complex – the same building which already houses Nintendo Tokyo, the official Capcom store, and a Pokémon Center.

For the past few weeks, visitors have spotted construction work hintng at the Sega Store Tokyo, with signage in the company’s iconic font.

Speaking to VGC last year, Sega’s transmedia boss Justin Scarpone said the store would open in summer 2025. A second Sega store is set to open in Shanghai, China, through a partnership with a local company.

“One of the core things about our transmedia team is we are really focused on elevating and strengthening the Sega brand,” he said.

“Our portfolio is very broad, but the common thread is the Sega brand. Sega already has a surprising amount of fandom as a brand, and we need to look after those fans and offer new experiences to them, while putting the stamp of Sega on it more proudly.”

He added: “If you go to retail today, you don’t see ‘Sega’ enough. For example, we’re opening a Sega store next summer in [Tokyo’s] Parco. There will be a Sega store. We’re also going to be doing a similar project in Shanghai, where we’ll have a store there as well via a partner.

“It’s really exciting and we need to do a lot more of that, because Sega is a consumer brand that is surprisingly not in front of consumers enough. Sonic is, but Sega isn’t. That’s one of 35 things I’m working on right now!”

Thanks in part to the success of the Sonic movies and licensee deals with companies like Lego, Sega’s transmedia business has experienced substantial growth in recent years. The company says it now generates nearly $1 billion in annual retail sales of toys, clothing and merchandise alone.