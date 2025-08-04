Sega shares the first combat gameplay from its upcoming Virtua Fighter project

Sega has shown a first look at the in-game combat in its upcoming Virtua Fighter game.

While a short clip of the game was shared back in January, it included a disclaimer that it was “pre-development engine footage” and “not actual gameplay”.

Now, Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have posted a minute-long video which it describes as its “first official look at gameplay”.

The video, which has no music, takes place in a training stage and has series veterans Akira and Sarah Bryant fighting with each other, with no HUD visible.

The video ends with a message stating that more details on the game will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show in September.

Sega first confirmed in December last year that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio – best known for the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series of games – is working on a new Virtua Fighter game.

Although this new Virtua Fighter project still appears to be a long way off, Sega is set to release an enhanced remaster of Virtua Fighter 5 on consoles later this year.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. was released on PC in January and offers an enhanced port of PS4 release Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, featuring support for 4K graphics, rollback netcode and various balancing tweaks.

The console version, which will be named Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, is set for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 30, while a Nintendo Switch 2 version is set to come at a later date.

Players who own Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown on PS4 will be able to upgrade to World Stage on PS5 for a discounted price.