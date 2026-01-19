Sega shares plans for another big 35th game anniversary this year

Fresh off of sharing details for Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary, Sega has announced another big birthday celebration planned for 2026.

Puyo Puyo will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2026, and to commemorate the occasion, Sega has announced the “Dairensa!” project, which is a reference to a popular song from the puzzle series.

A 35th anniversary key visual, themed art pieces, and the project’s teaser site have been published, with Sega announcing various initiatives to mark the anniversary, with the promise of more announcements to come.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 14:30 Japan time, the publisher will broadcast a special Puyo Puyo 35th Anniversary Special live stream, which it says will include appearances from voice actors, live demos, and the latest information on the mobile game Puyo Puyo!! Quest.

In addition, Japan is getting a Puyo Puyo 35th anniversary pop-up store in Yokohama’s Marui City (Feb 4 – 28), Kiddyland Osaka Umeda store (Feb 7 – Mar 15), and Tokyo’s Annivroad (Mar 5 – 22).

Sega is even planning to bundle both its big anniversaries together with Sonic & Puyo Puyo collaborations.

In June, a Sonic & Puyo Puyo 35th Anniversary lottery will be available at convenience stores and hobby shops, with customers able to win prizes like mini character acrylic stands, tin badges, and A4 stickers featuring original illustrations.

Osaka’s Hankyu Sanban-gai shopping centre will also be taken over with collaboration branding in February and March, with a variety of events planned, including the sale of limited edition menus with novelty items.

Puyo Puyo, formerly known as Puyo Pop outside Japan, is a tile-matching puzzle game created by Compile and acquired by Sega in 1998. Its first release, for MSX2 and Famicom Disk System, arrived in October 1991, with a Mega Drive version the following year.