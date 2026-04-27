Sega releases an Alien Isolation 2 teaser, suggesting more news is on the way

Sega has released a teaser trailer for Alien Isolation 2, suggesting more news is coming in the near future.

The trailer, which was posted on the official YouTube channels for Sega, Alien Isolation and developer Creative Assembly, is titled False Sense of Security.

The mainly dark 25-second video shows a door unlocking to reveal a raining outdoors area, followed by a brief shot of an emergency phone booth, which served as save stations in the original game.

The video’s description gives no further information on the game, and simply says: “A feeling of being safer than one really is.” This is merely the definition of video’s “False Sense of Security” title, and appears to refer to the save stations themselves.

The original Alien Isolation was released back in October 2014, and to mark its tenth anniversary in 2024 Sega confirmed that a sequel is in development. Since then, however, there’s been no further information on the game.

“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear,” Creative Assembly creative director Al Hope said in a message to players at the time.

“Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.”

One thing that does appear to have been confirmed is that Alien Isolation 2 will use Unreal Engine 5 instead of the first game’s Cathode Engine.

As spotted by Dark Side of Gaming, a Creative Assembly job post for a senior development manager says the successful candidate will “join the sequel to Alien Isolation being built in Unreal Engine 5”.

Originally released for PC and consoles before making its way to mobile in 2021, the first-person survival horror game was inspired by 1979’s Alien movie and drew praise for its tense gameplay and immersive world.

Players take on the role of Weyland-Yutani employee Amanda Ripley, daughter of Alien movie protagonist Ellen. In a story set 15 years after Ridley Scott’s film, Amanda’s mission to uncover the truth about her mother’s disappearance leads her to a decommissioned trading station on the fringes of space where she’s forced into a game of cat and mouse with a Xenomorph.