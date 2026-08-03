Sega releases a 100-track Spotify and Apple Music playlist celebrating the best of Sonic composer Jun Senoue

Sega has released a 100-track playlist celebrating the work of musician Jun Senoue.

The playlist, which is titled Jun Senoue: Essential Works, consists of 100 tracks spanning Senoue’s career.

Sega describes it as “an official playlist featuring songs to which Jun Senoue, known for his work on Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog series, has contributed as a composer, arranger, and guitarist”.

Located in the Sega Sound Team artist page, the playlist is available on Spotify and Apple Music, and runs for a total of around 5 hours and 30 minutes.

While most of the tracks are from Sonic games, there are also tracks from some of the other non-Sonic titles Senuoue worked on for Sega, including Daytona USA Circuit Edition, Sega Rally 2, Victory Goal and Puyo Puyo.

Senoue joined Sega in 1993 and started on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, working on such notable titles as Sonic Adventure 1 and 2, and Sonic Generations. His latest work was Sonic X Shadow Generations.

He’s also the lead guitarist and founder of the band Crush 40, which spawned from the Sonic series and provides many of the vocal tracks from Sonic games.

“This playlist features songs from various titles, primarily from the Sonic series, ranging from 90s releases to more recent tracks,” Senoue said in a statement (via machine translation).

“Listening back to them, I realized how many memories I have of working on each song. Some of you may already know all of these songs, but I think there will be some you’re hearing for the first time through this playlist.

“I hope that by exploring songs from different eras, you’ll find some new favorites. Also, this playlist isn’t finished yet – I plan to add more songs from time to time, so please look forward to it.”

This is the second playlist created by Sega designed to focus on one of its own creators. The first, Tomoya Ohtani: Essential Works, is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Also consisting of 100 tracks, the playlist focuses on music composed by Ohtani, the sound director of the Sonic series, who joined Sega in 1999.

The official Sega Sound Team artist page on Spotify and Apple Music has uploaded more than 200 full soundtrack albums to date, including such titles as the Sonic series, Burning Rangers, Alex Kidd, Fantasy Zone, Jet Set Radio, Like a Dragon / Yakuza, Daytona USA, NiGHTS, Out Run and Phantasy Star Online among many others.