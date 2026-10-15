Sega pulls Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition from stores over bugs and AI art

Sega and Creative Assembly have announced that Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition is being removed from sale following player complaints over performance issues, bugs, and AI-upscaled graphics.

Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition was released on October 13. The game, which was already facing player backlash due to the original 2011 release being pulled from sale, has now been pulled from sale.

The original 2011 is being reinstated while Sega and Creative Assembly “identify the causes of the problems.” No timeline has been given for when this version of the game will return, though Sega has confirmed that those who’ve bought the game can continue to play it.

Over the past two days since release, users have taken to social media to highlight various instanes in the game where AI-upscaling has seemingly been used to remaster the assets. Bugs from the original game, which fans had hoped would be addressed, also remain in this remaster.

Did Creative Assembly really just lazily throw Total War Shogun 2 into an AI-generated upscaler for the unit cards and forget the human hands only have five fingers? pic.twitter.com/8CPbl5xLtZ — Arc Hammer (@YoncleThinks) October 13, 2026

In a lengthy statement posted to X, the publisher wrote;

“We’re aware that Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition has fallen short of both your expectations and our own standards. We’ve seen your feedback, comments, and reviews. We agree that the current experience is not where it needs to be.

“As a result we are working with platform holders to temporarily remove the game from sale and to reinstate the original game while we investigate the issues. Existing owners will still be able to access and play the game.

“We are working closely with our development partner to identify the causes of these problems, deliver improvements, and ensure Shogun 2 – Complete Edition meets the quality standards players expect from Total War.”

Before being pulled, Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition earned an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on Steam, with only 19% of players reccomending it, based on over 2000 reviews.