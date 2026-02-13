Sega plans to release ‘four major new titles for mainstay IPs’ by the end of March 2027

Sega plans to reveal four new games for its most important IPs by the end of March 2027.

In its latest Q3 financial report covering the period from October 2025 to December 2025, parent company Sega Sammy also noted its initiatives for its next financial year, which runs from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

According to Sega, the company plans “to release four major new titles for mainstay IPs”.

It will also “maximize title potential through enhancement of ‘sales capabilities'” and continue to expand its transmedia business by using its game IP in other mediums such as film, TV or books.

While Sega didn’t give any further information on which series it’s referring to, the term “major new titles for mainstay IPs” suggests it will likely be releasing a high-budget Sonic game during this period.

Sega released Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Tuesday, and the only confirmed upcoming release date on its schedule is the Switch 2 version of Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage, which is coming on March 26.

Games that have been announced but don’t yet have a release date include Persona 4 Revival, Stranger than Heaven, Total War: Warhammer 40,000 and Total War: Medieval 3.

Sega has also previously announced that it’s working on numerous other new games based on existing IPs – its new financial report reconfirms that new Virtua Fighter, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage and Alien Isolation games are in development.

How many of these titles could fall under the definition of “major new titles for mainstay IPs” is unknown, as is how many of these previously confirmed titles will release before March 2027.

Sega also reconfirmed its commitment to expand its transmedia business, raising awareness of its existing IPs by licensing them out across film, TV and other forms of media.

As well as The Angry Birds Movie 3 in December 2026 and the live-action movie Sonic the Hedgehog 4 in March 2027, Sega has movie and TV projects based on Golden Axe, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Eternal Champions, The House of the Dead and OutRun in the works.