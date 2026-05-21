Sega is teasing the new Crazy Taxi with first social media post in 7 years

The Crazy Taxi X account has posted for the first time in seven years, potentially teasing the upcoming revival.

A new entry in the Crazy Taxi franchise was announced in 2023 during The Game Awards. Since then, nothing has been seen of the upcoming revival.

Now, a teaser video has been posted to the Crazy Taxi X account, the first post on the account since 2019. The clip, which can be viewed below, shows the iconic taxi light illuminating on top of what appears to be the trademark yellow convertible taxi.

The Crazy Taxi reboot is being developed by Sega’s Sapporo Studio, which was established in December 2021 and helps with the development of various Sega games.

In 2024, a recruitment video was posted by Sega Sapporo featuring Kenji Kanno, the director of the original game.

According to the video, the development team was testing adapting the classic Crazy Taxi gameplay – which has players transporting passengers to destinations as fast as possible – into a game world with multiple players. It’s unclear if this version of the game reflects what Sega is currently teasing.

The original Crazy Taxi enjoyed some success as an arcade game in 1999 but became far more popular when a home version was released for the Dreamcast in 2000, ultimately becoming the third best-selling game on the console in the US.

The game has seen several sequels and spin-offs, but the last entirely new main entry in the series was Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller, which was released 22 years ago as an Xbox exclusive.