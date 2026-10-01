Sega is teasing a new House of the Dead arcade game with VR headsets and an 85-inch screen for a ‘front door’

Sega is teasing a new House of the Dead arcade game which uses virtual reality technology.

The official Sega Amusements YouTube channel posted a Short on Wednesday with the caption “something is reawakening”.

The brief video shows an arcade cabinet with a large vertical screen set inside a tomb display, and a light gun with a thick tethered cable coming out of it.

According to Sega, the game will be on display at the IAAPA Expo – run by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions – in November.

However, Attractions Magazine seemingly has the first report on the game, confirming that the title is House of the Dead: Reawakened, and that the game will made use of VR.

The publication states that the cabinet is a “miniature themed façade” designed to look like a Gothic manor.

It features an 85-inch display showing the mansion’s front door, as well as two 43-inch vertical displays which act as shuttered windows.

Players have to step inside this door in order to enter the VR play area, meaning spectators see one thing on the large displays while the player sees something else in the VR experience.

Once players are inside the VR play area, they can either play alone or co-operatively with another player, using VR headsets (each with their own 2.1 channel audio) and haptic recoil gun controllers.

According to the publication, the front door and shutter screens “create a jump-scare reveal”, while the cabinet also includes animated lighting, a working clock tower and environmental audio.

The game itself reportedly consists of three missions and was built in Unreal Engine 5, similar to Sega’s Alpha Ops VR Strike arcade game.

The last main game in the House of the Dead series was the fifth instalment, House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn, which was released in arcades in 2018.