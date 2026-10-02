Sega is releasing a porcelain Sonic 35th anniversary statue, limited to 50 pieces and costing $6,300 each

Sega has announced a strictly limited edition porcelain statue of Sonic the Hedgehog, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series.

The statue, which is called Infinite Blue, is being released in Japan by porcelain brand YOYOYO, and will go on sale from October 9.

There will only be 50 statues available, and each will cost ¥1 million ($6,330).

According to Sega and YOYOYO, the blue in the porcelain is created with gosu, a cobalt-based mineral pigment which never fades, and is “a hallmark of Japan’s finest porcelain”.

“The fleeting trail of the supersonic blue flash has been captured by the hands of skilled craftsmen and immortalized in porcelain, for a craft that will be passed down through the ages,” a statement reads (via machine translation).

“With deep respect for each other’s history and craftsmanship, this piece is designed to be passed down to generations 100 years from now and beyond. We bring this supreme craft – where tradition and the future intersect – from Japan to the world.”

The piece is a collaboration between two Japanese kilns, which each have a lineage from Arita, the historic town in Saga Prefecture which is known as the birthplace of Japanese porcelain.

The design has been created by 224porcelain, a “cutting-edge company that combines the 400-year tradition of Hizen Yoshida ware with 3D digital technology”.

The painting and finishing, meanwhile, are handled by Riso Kiln, which is “built on the site of the residence of Lee Sam-pyeong, the father of Japanese porcelain, and loved by Michelin-starred restaurants around the world for its pursuit of the ultimate in underglaze blue decoration”.

The statue will be shown at the Sonic the Exhibition: Across Generations pop-up at the Ikebukuro Parco shopping centre from October 9, and five units will be sold there on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applications for a lottery sale will start on the same day at the official online YOYOYO Store (which will ship across Asia, America, Europe and Australia).